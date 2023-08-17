SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: Latest updates on SSC MTS & Havaldar results
SSC MTS & Havaldar 2023 Result Live: Results to be available at ssc.nic.in. Follow the blog for latest updates.
SSC MTS & Havaldar 2023 Result Live: Staff Selection Commission will release SSC MTS Havaldar CBIC and CBN exam 2023 result in due course of time. The results for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2022 can be checked by the candidates who have appeared for the examination on the official site of SSC at ssc.nic.in.
The Commission conducted SSC MTS & Havaldar examination in two phases across the country at various exam centres. The first phase was held from May 2 to May 19 and the second phase was from June 13 to June 20, 2023. The provisional answer key was released on June 28. The last date to raise objections was till July 4, 2023.
The recruitment drive of SSC Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) is being held to fill a total of 12,523 vacancies. Follow the blog for latest updates on result, direct link, cut off and other details.
Follow all the updates here:
- Aug 17, 2023 12:39 PM IST
SSC Havaldar (CBIC and CBN) result: Exam dates
- Aug 17, 2023 12:35 PM IST
SSC result: Where to check
- Aug 17, 2023 12:33 PM IST
SSC MTS Result 2023 Live: MTS result date and time
