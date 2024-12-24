SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live: Where, how to check MTS, Havaldar results when out

SSC MTS Result News 2024 Live Updates: The Staff Selection Commission has not announced SSC MTS Result 2024 yet. When announced, all candidates who have appeared for Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2024 (Tier-I) written test can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. ...Read More

Till now the Commission has not released the date and time of announcement of results yet.

The SSC MTS and Halavdar written examination commenced on September 30 and concluded on November 14, 2024. The computer-based examination (CBE) was divided into two mandatory sessions, each lasting 45 minutes, and held on the same exam day. The questions were objective-type and multiple-choice.

The written examination will have negative marking for incorrect answers. 1 mark will be deducted for wrong answers only in the second session.

The provisional answer key was released on November 29 and the last date to raise objections was till December 2, 2024.

This recruitment drive will fill 9583 MTS and Havaldar vacancies, of which 6144 are for Multi-Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and 3439 are for Havaldar. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and other details.