Telangana 10th Supply Result 2025 released, here's how to check at bse.telangana.gov.in

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana has announced the results of TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE) 2025 on Friday, June 27, 2025. Students who took the supplementary exams can download their results from the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC Supply Results 2025 live updates Telangana 10th Supply Result 2025 has been released. Check the steps to download the results at bse.telangana.gov.in. (Getty image/Representative image)

TS SSC Supply Results 2025: Here's how to check

Candidates can download their SSC supply results by following the steps mentioned below.

1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Result 2025.

3. Key in your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

This year, the Telangana SSC or Class 10 supplementary examinations were conducted from June 3 to June 13, 2025, giving a chance to those students who sought to improve their Class 10th scores.

Prior to this, the TS SSC 10th Result 2025 was declared on April 30, 2025. The overall pass percentage of 92.78 per cent was recorded for regular candidates.

