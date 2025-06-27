Search
Friday, Jun 27, 2025
Telangana 10th Supply Result 2025 released, here's how to check at bse.telangana.gov.in

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 27, 2025 03:21 PM IST

Telangana 10th Supply Result 2025 has been released. The step-by-step guide to check results at bse.telangana.gov.in is given below.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Telangana has announced the results of TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Examinations (ASE) 2025 on Friday, June 27, 2025. Students who took the supplementary exams can download their results from the official website at bse.telangana.gov.in. TS SSC Supply Results 2025 live updates

Telangana 10th Supply Result 2025 has been released. Check the steps to download the results at bse.telangana.gov.in. (Getty image/Representative image)
Candidates check the TS SSC Results 2025 by entering details like their User Name and Password.

TS SSC Supply Results 2025: Here's how to check

Candidates can download their SSC supply results by following the steps mentioned below.

1. Visit the official website of BSE Telangana at bse.telangana.gov.in.

2. On the home page, click on the link to download the TS SSC Advanced Supplementary Result 2025.

3. Key in your credentials to log in, and submit.

4. Check the result displayed on the screen.

5. Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

This year, the Telangana SSC or Class 10 supplementary examinations were conducted from June 3 to June 13, 2025, giving a chance to those students who sought to improve their Class 10th scores.

Prior to this, the TS SSC 10th Result 2025 was declared on April 30, 2025. The overall pass percentage of 92.78 per cent was recorded for regular candidates.

For more details, students can visit the official website of BSE Telangana.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on CUET Result Live.
Exam and College Guide
