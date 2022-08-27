Telangana TS ICET Result 2022 declared at icet.tsche.ac.in, get link here

Telangana Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET) 2022 has been released by Telangana State Council of Higher Education. Candidates can check the TS ICET 2022 result through the official website at icet.tsche.ac.in. For updates follow the TS ICET 2022 live blog.

The final answer key has also made available on August 27, 2022, along with the results.

Here's the direct link to check TS ICET result 2022.

TS ICET 2022 Result: How to check

Visit the official site of TS ICET on icet.tsche.ac.in.

Click on TS ICET 2022 Result link will be displayed on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The TS ICET 2022 exam was conducted by Kakatiya University, Warangal on behalf of Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE), Hyderabad.

