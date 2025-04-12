TN NMMS Result 2025 for Feb exam out at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link and how to check here

Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has declared TN NMMS Result 2025 for Feb exam. Candidates who have appeared for the February examination can check the results through the official website of DGE TN at dge.tn.gov.in. TN NMMS Result 2025 for Feb exam out at dge.tn.gov.in, direct link, how to check

The students who have appeared for the examination can go to the website under the title Result and enter their roll number and date of birth on the page National Means Cum Merit Scholarship Results February 2025 and know the marks they have obtained.

TN NMMS Result 2025 for Feb exam: How to check

Candidates who want to check the results can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of DGE, TN at dge.tn.gov.in.

2. Click on TN NMMS Result for Feb 2025 exam link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.

5. Check the result and download the page.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

National Merit-Based and Merit-Based Scholarship Examination for 8th grade students studying in government and government-aided schools for the academic year 2024-2025 was held on February 22, 2025. A total of 2,30,345 students have applied for the examination.