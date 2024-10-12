UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: NTA UGC NET scorecard awaited, final answer key out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET June Result 2024 likely soon. The UGC -National Eligibility Test results and scorecard will be out when declared on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The scorecard and result details can also be checked on ugcnet.ntaonline.in and nta.ac.in....Read More
The UGC NET final answer key has been released and is available to candidates on the official website of UGC NET. The download link is posted here.
UGC NET Final Answer Key download link
However, the date and time of release of UGC NET results have not been announced by NTA yet.
The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The Agency has already released the provisional answer key for UGC NET for all exam dates. The answer key was released in September 2024. The objection window was opened till September 14, 2024 to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, scorecard and more.
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: Preparation of results for each session
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: The Examination results for each session would be prepared in the form of Raw Scores and Percentiles Scores of Total raw scores.
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: How to download SANDES app?
Visit the Google Play Store on your Mobile Device.
Search for the “Sandes App” in the search bar.
It then displays the app in the play store.
Click on Install, and then the app gets downloaded to your mobile device.
Now, mobile users can enjoy the services of the Sandes Mobile App
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: Download SANDES app
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: Candidates are also requested to download and install the SANDES application as a secondary channel to receive time-to-time notifications from NTA.
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: Websites to check for scorecards
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: When declared, the June UGC NET results can be checked by candidates on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The UGC NET results can also be checked at ugcnet.ntaonline.in and also on nta.ac.in.
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: Marking scheme for dropped question
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: If a question is incorrect and the question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question, NTA said.
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: Steps to check scores when announced
Go to ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Open the June exam result link
Enter your application number, date of birth
Submit the details and check your result.
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: Login details to check results
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: To check the UGC NET exam results and download scorecards, candidates will be required to use their application number and date of birth as login credentials.
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: Marking scheme
(a) Each question carries 02 (two) marks.
(b) For each correct response, candidate will get 02 (two) marks.
(c) There is no negative marking for incorrect response.
(d) No marks will be given for questions un-answered/un-attempted/marked for Review.
(e) To answer a question, the candidate needs to choose one option as correct option.
(f) If a question is found to be incorrect/ambiguous or has multiple correct answers, only those candidates who have attempted the question and chosen one of the correct answers would be given the credit.
(g) If a question is found to be incorrect and the Question is dropped, then two marks (+2) will be awarded to only to those candidates who have attempted the question. The reason could be due to human error or technical error.
Since, there is no negative marking, candidate needs to choose one most appropriate option as correct answer.
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: How to download final answer key?
Visit the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Click on UGC NET 2024 Final Answer Key link available on the home page.
A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the final answer key.
Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: Final answer key out
UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: The final answer key for UGC NET has been released.
