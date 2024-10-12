UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: NTA UGC NET scorecard awaited, final answer key out at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

UGC NET June Result 2024 LIVE: The National Testing Agency, NTA will release UGC NET June Result 2024 likely soon. The UGC -National Eligibility Test results and scorecard will be out when declared on the official website of UGC NET at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The scorecard and result details can also be checked on ugcnet.ntaonline.in and nta.ac.in....Read More

The UGC NET final answer key has been released and is available to candidates on the official website of UGC NET. The download link is posted here.

UGC NET Final Answer Key download link

However, the date and time of release of UGC NET results have not been announced by NTA yet.

The UGC NET June examination was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024. It was held in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9.30 am to 12.30 pm and Shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The Agency has already released the provisional answer key for UGC NET for all exam dates. The answer key was released in September 2024. The objection window was opened till September 14, 2024 to raise objections against the provisional answer key. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, date and time, scorecard and more.