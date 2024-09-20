UGC NET Result 2024 Live: Where, how to check NTA scorecards when released

UGC NET Result 2024 Live: NTA scorecards will be released on ugcnet.nta.ac.in (PTI)

UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the result of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) re-examination in due course of time. When declared, candidates can check it on ugcnet.nta.ac.in using application number and date of birth. The agency closed the extended window to raise objections to the provisional answer key on September 14 and results are expected next. ...Read More

The NTA shared provisional answer key of UGC NET in phases. Candidates were asked to send objections, if any, to the provisional answer key on the payment of ₹200 per question.

NTA said subject experts will review the challenges made by candidates and if an objection is found valid, the final answer key will be accordingly revised.

The result of UGC NET will be prepared using the final answer key.

Steps to check UGC NET result 2024

Go to the official website of NTA for UGC NET, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Open the UGC NET scorecard link given on the home page.

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Submit your details and check your result.

