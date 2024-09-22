UGC NET Result 2024 Live: June exam results awaited, updates here
UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Once declared, candidates can check the UGC NET results and download scorecards using application number and date of birth. ...Read More
The provisional answer key of UGC NET was released in phases and the extended objection window was closed on September 14. The results will be declared next.
The final answer key of the test will be released along with or after results.
After releasing the provisional answer key, the agency asked candidates to send objections, if any, to the provisional answer key on the payment of ₹200 per question. NTA said subject experts will review the challenges made by candidates and if found valid, the final answer key will be revised.
The result of UGC NET will be prepared using the final answer key.
How to check UGC NET result 2024
Go to the ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Open the UGC NET scorecard download link.
Enter your login credentials – application number and date of birth.
Submit and check your result.
The UGC NET June re-exam was held on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and September 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.
Check live updates on UGC NET results below.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: Login credentials required to check scorecards
UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The following login credentials will be required to check UGC NET results-
- Application number of the candidate
- The candidate's date of birth.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: Where to check scorecards
UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: After the announcement of the UGC NET results, candidates can download their scorecards from the NTA website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The result notice will also be published on nta.ac.in.
UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: June exam results awaited
UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The result of the UGC NET June re-examination held in August-September is awaited. Once declared, candidates can check it on the official website of the NTA, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.