UGC NET Result 2024 Live: June exam results awaited, updates here

UGC NET Result 2024 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the University Grants Commission (UGC) National Eligibility Test (NET) on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Once declared, candidates can check the UGC NET results and download scorecards using application number and date of birth.

The provisional answer key of UGC NET was released in phases and the extended objection window was closed on September 14. The results will be declared next.

The final answer key of the test will be released along with or after results.

After releasing the provisional answer key, the agency asked candidates to send objections, if any, to the provisional answer key on the payment of ₹200 per question. NTA said subject experts will review the challenges made by candidates and if found valid, the final answer key will be revised.

The result of UGC NET will be prepared using the final answer key.

How to check UGC NET result 2024

Go to the ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Open the UGC NET scorecard download link.

Enter your login credentials – application number and date of birth.

Submit and check your result.

The UGC NET June re-exam was held on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30 and September 2, 3, 4 and 5 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

