University of Kerala releases UG and PG exam results at keralauniversity.ac.in, get direct link here

University of Kerala released the results of various courses under MA, BSc, BCom, BA, BTech and LLB on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exam and wish to check their results can visit the official website of University of Kerala at keralauniversity.ac.in.

“The total mark secured by each successful candidate is shown against the Candidate Code.,” mentioned an official notification by the University of Kerala.

The results of the following subjects were released by the University of Kerala:

SIXTH SEMESTER UNITARY LL.B (3 YEAR) DEGREE EXAMINATION, APRIL 2024 2020 SCHEME-SUPPLEMENTARY( 2020 ADMISSION) , 2011 SCHEME- SUPPLEMENTARY (2018 & 2019 ADMISSIONS) & MERCY CHANCE (2011-2016 ADMISSIONS)

SIXTH SEMESTER UNITARY LL.B (3 YEAR) DEGREE EXAMINATION, APRIL 2024 - REGULAR - 2020 SCHEME (2021 ADMISSION - SLCM)

EIGHTH SEMESTER B.TECH DEGREE EXAMINATION (2008 SCHEME) SEPTEMBER 2023 - SUPPLEMENTARY (2012 ADMISSION) & MERCY CHANCE (2008 ADMISSION,2009ADMISSION, 2010 ADMISSION AND 2011 ADMISSION) INCLUDING 2003 SCHEME TRANSITORY & PART TIME CANDIDATES

FIRST SEMESTER B.SC COMPUTER SCIENCE DEGREE EXAMINATION JANUARY 2024

FIRST SEMESTER BA JOURNALISM & MASS COMMUNICATION (128/129) DEGREE EXAMINATION JANUARY 2024 - REVISED

FIRST SEMESTER B.Com (CBCS) DEGREE EXAMINATION JANUARY 2024

First Semester B.Sc. Physics and Computer Applications (328) Degree Examination, January 2024

SECOND SEMESTER POST GRADUATE (NEW GENERATION) DEGREE EXAMINATION JANUARY 2024 - M.A.History (World History and Historiography)

Steps to check the University of Kerala results:

Visit the official website of the University of Kerala at keralauniversity.ac.in.

Look out for the link to check the result of the specific course and click it

Provide the candidate code, as the official notification says the total mark secured by each successful candidate is shown against the Candidate Code

Verify the result and save the page

Download the result and take a print out of the same for future needs

For more information, visit the official website.

