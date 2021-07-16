UP Board 12th Result 2021 Live Updates : UPMSP class 12th result this month

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the class 12 board exam results this month. The exact date and time of the UP board 12th result has not been declared by the Board yet. In June, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the UP board class 12th result will be declared in July and had asked higher education institutes to conduct the admission process in a fair and transparent manner. In UP, board exams could not be held this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases.

