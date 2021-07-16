UP Board 12th Result 2021 Live Updates : UPMSP class 12th result this month
- The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the class 12 board exam results this month. The exact date and time of the UP board 12th result has not been declared by the Board yet.
The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikha Parishad (UPMSP) will release the class 12 board exam results this month. The exact date and time of the UP board 12th result has not been declared by the Board yet. In June, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma had said that the UP board class 12th result will be declared in July and had asked higher education institutes to conduct the admission process in a fair and transparent manner. In UP, board exams could not be held this year due to surge in COVID-19 cases.
JUL 16, 2021 05:45 PM IST
UP board 12th result 2021: 29,94,312 to receive marksheet
A total number of 29,94,312 students, the highest number of class 12 students among state boards, will receive their class 12 board exam marks.
JUL 16, 2021 05:30 PM IST
UP board class 12 result this month
The Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam result will be declared this month. Students can check the result at upresults.nic.in. Last year, the result was announced on June 27.
Gujarat Board class 12 result date, time announced
- The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) will release the Gujarat class 12 board exam result at 8 am on July 17. The board, also known as the GSEB, will release the class 12 result on its official website, gseb.org.
Maharashtra SSC result 2021 official website releases result
- The Maharashtra SSC result 2021 is now available on the website.
Maharashtra SSC result: In 9 schools 0% pass, 22,384 schools fare 100% result
- In nine schools, including two in Mumbai and four in Nagpur, not a single student could secure pass mark in Maharashtra SSC exam 2021. This year the result has been prepared on the basis of an internal assessment method as exams could not be held on time due to COVID-19 pandemic.