UP Board 2023 class 10 and 12 exam scrutiny results releasing on July 6

ByHT Education Desk
Jul 03, 2023 08:01 PM IST

UP Board Class 10, 12 scrutiny result 2023 will be announced on July 6.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad will announce the UP Board Class 10, 12 scrutiny results 2023 on July 6. Board secretary Dibyakant Shukla announced the scrutiny result dates through his official Twitter handle. Candidates will be able to check the 10th, and 12th scrutiny results on the official website at upmsp.edu.in.

“The result of scrutiny of answer sheets of high school and intermediate examination will be declared on 06/07/2023” tweeted Dibyakant Shukla.

The UP Board Class 10th and 12th scrutiny results will be announced for 24557 candidates.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) announced the class 10th and 12th results 2023 on April 25. Overall, 75.52% of students passed the intermediate (Class 12) exam, and 89.78% of students passed the high school (Class 10) exam. The pass percentage of girls in the HS examination was 93.34%, while it was 86.64% for the boys. In the intermediate examination, the pass percentage of boys was 69.34%, while it was 83% for girls.

