UP DElEd semester result 2025 announced, know where, how to check scores
UP DElEd Result 2025: Candidates can check the UP DElEd semester exam results using the links given below.
UP DElEd Result 2025: Results of the Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) semester examination (April 2025 semester) have been announced.
According to the result notice, candidates can check the DElEd (Training) results at updeledinfo.in. However, the official website is not opening.
Candidates are advised to wait for some time and use the link given below to check their marks.
UP DElEd (Training) result 2025: Direct link to website
DElEd (BTC) results are available at https://btcexam.in/, the notification reads.
UP DElEd result 2025: Check details
|Batch
|Semester
|Total students
|Number of students appeared
|Number of absent students
|Number of incomplete result
|Stop result
|UFM
|Number of fail students
|Number of pass students
|Pass percentage
|DElEd 2018
|2nd
|103
|101
|2
|0
|0
|0
|63
|38
|38
|DElEd 2018
|4th
|557
|552
|5
|5
|1
|0
|274
|272
|49
|DElEd 2019
|2nd
|185
|37
|148
|2
|0
|0
|18
|17
|46
|DElEd 2019
|4th
|5640
|5209
|431
|5
|0
|0
|1593
|3611
|69
|DElEd 2021
|2nd
|10490
|10433
|57
|6
|23
|0
|4391
|6013
|58
|DElEd 2021
|4th
|17341
|17310
|31
|161
|0
|0
|9026
|8123
|47
|DElEd 2022
|2nd
|22275
|21582
|693
|18
|36
|0
|10319
|11209
|52
|DElEd 2022
|4th
|57415
|57384
|31
|34
|6
|2
|11814
|45528
|79
|DElEd 2023
|2nd
|160405
|160159
|246
|44
|13
|3
|57691
|102408
|64
How to check UP DElEd result 2025
- Go to the official website
- Open the UP DElEd result link for your year and semester
- Enter the requested information and login
- Check and download the result.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
