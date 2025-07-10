UP DElEd semester result 2025 announced, know where, how to check scores

UP DElEd Result 2025: Results of the Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) semester examination (April 2025 semester) have been announced. UP DElEd semester result 2025 out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the result notice, candidates can check the DElEd (Training) results at updeledinfo.in. However, the official website is not opening.

Candidates are advised to wait for some time and use the link given below to check their marks.

UP DElEd (Training) result 2025: Direct link to website

DElEd (BTC) results are available at https://btcexam.in/, the notification reads.

UP DElEd result 2025: Check details

Batch Semester Total students Number of students appeared Number of absent students Number of incomplete result Stop result UFM Number of fail students Number of pass students Pass percentage DElEd 2018 2nd 103 101 2 0 0 0 63 38 38 DElEd 2018 4th 557 552 5 5 1 0 274 272 49 DElEd 2019 2nd 185 37 148 2 0 0 18 17 46 DElEd 2019 4th 5640 5209 431 5 0 0 1593 3611 69 DElEd 2021 2nd 10490 10433 57 6 23 0 4391 6013 58 DElEd 2021 4th 17341 17310 31 161 0 0 9026 8123 47 DElEd 2022 2nd 22275 21582 693 18 36 0 10319 11209 52 DElEd 2022 4th 57415 57384 31 34 6 2 11814 45528 79 DElEd 2023 2nd 160405 160159 246 44 13 3 57691 102408 64 View All Prev Next

How to check UP DElEd result 2025