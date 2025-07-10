Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

UP DElEd semester result 2025 announced, know where, how to check scores

ByHT Education Desk
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 11:24 AM IST

UP DElEd Result 2025: Candidates can check the UP DElEd semester exam results using the links given below. 

UP DElEd Result 2025: Results of the Uttar Pradesh Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) semester examination (April 2025 semester) have been announced.

UP DElEd semester result 2025 out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
UP DElEd semester result 2025 out(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

According to the result notice, candidates can check the DElEd (Training) results at updeledinfo.in. However, the official website is not opening.

Candidates are advised to wait for some time and use the link given below to check their marks.

UP DElEd (Training) result 2025: Direct link to website

DElEd (BTC) results are available at https://btcexam.in/, the notification reads.

UP DElEd result 2025: Check details

BatchSemesterTotal studentsNumber of students appearedNumber of absent studentsNumber of incomplete resultStop resultUFMNumber of fail studentsNumber of pass studentsPass percentage
DElEd 20182nd1031012000633838
DElEd 20184th557552551027427249
DElEd 20192nd18537148200181746
DElEd 20194th564052094315001593361169
DElEd 20212nd10490104335762304391601358
DElEd 20214th173411731031161009026812347
DElEd 20222nd222752158269318360103191120952
DElEd 20224th5741557384313462118144552879
DElEd 20232nd160405160159246441335769110240864

How to check UP DElEd result 2025

  1. Go to the official website
  2. Open the UP DElEd result link for your year and semester
  3. Enter the requested information and login
  4. Check and download the result.

Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times. Get real time update on ICAI CA Result Live.
News / Education News / Exam Results / UP DElEd semester result 2025 announced, know where, how to check scores
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On