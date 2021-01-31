UPPSC BEO Main Result 2019 declared

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commision (UPPSC) on Saturday declared the BEO Mains result 2019 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared for the UPPSC BEO Main exam 2019 can check their results online at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The exam was held on December 6, 2020 in which 4182 candidates had appeared. A total of 309 candidates have qualified. 70 women candidates have made it to the merit list.

UPPSC had released the recruitment advertisement on December 13, 2019. The prelims exam was held on October 16, 2020 in which 2.3 lakh candidates had appeared and 4591 had qualified. 4385 of the qualified candidates had registered for the main exam.

