UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 declared, check here

Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has declared UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021. Candidates who have appeared for the State Engineering Service exam can check the result through the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The written exam result was announced on September 29, 2022 and revised result on October 31, 2022. The interview for the qualified candidates was conducted from October 17 to November 15, 2022. Candidates who have appeared for the interview round can check the results through these simple steps given below.

Direct link to check UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021

UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021: How to check

Visit the official site of UPPSC at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Click on UPPSC State Engineering Services Final Result 2021 link available on the home page.

A new PDF file will open.

Check the name and roll number on the file.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The recruitment process was started on August 13, 2021 and ended on September 10, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 283 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.