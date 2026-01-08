UPSC CDS I Result 2025: Marks of recommended candidates out at upsc.gov.in, direct link here

Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC CDS I Result 2025 marks of recommended candidates. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the marks through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

The marks has been released for written, SSB and final marks. To check the marks candidates can follow the steps given below.

Direct link to check UPSC CDS I Result 2025 marks UPSC CDS I Result 2025: How to check marks 1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC CDS I Result 2025 marks of recommended candidates link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open for candidates to check results.

4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The final result was announced on October 12, 2025. A total of 365 candidates have qualified in the final merit list, for admission to the 160th (DE) Course of Indian Military Academy, Dehradun; Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, and Air Force Academy, Hyderabad (Pre-Flying) Training Course. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.