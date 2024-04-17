UPSC CSE 2023 results: Bhopal celebrates as Ayan Jain clinches AIR 16

Ayan Jain from Bhopal was the toast of the city after securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 16 in the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023, the results for which were announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Tuesday. Sending out a message of hope to those, who gave their dreams of clearing the civil service exam after two or more unsuccessful attempts, Ayan Jain said one should assess one's mistakes from previous attempts and look for ways to improve.

Over the moon after achieving an all-India rank of 16, Jain credited his parents, teachers and college seniors for his result, while revealing that he cleared the exam in his third attempt.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

The UPSC held the written part of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 in September 2023 and the interviews for the Personality Test were held between January and April, this year.

“I wish to credit my parents, teachers, and my college seniors for my performance. They were my pillars of support and played a critical role in my performance. I went over the exam details and the previous years' questions, and then strategised my way forward. Since, this was my third attempt, I learnt from the mistakes I made in my previous two attempts,” an elated Jain said.

Sending out a message of hope to those, who gave their dreams of clearing the civil service exam after two or more unsuccessful attempts, he said one should assess one's mistakes from previous attempts and look for ways to improve.

Sometimes, people also clear the exam in their fifth-sixth attempts, he said.

Ayan added that he drew motivation to be in the civil services from his family, as his father is an IPS officer and his elder brother is also an IAS officer.

Aditya Srivastava secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2023, while Animesh Pradhan secured the second rank and Donuru Ananya Reddy stood third.

Others in the top 10 include PK Sidharth Ramkumar (4), Ruhani (5), Srishti Dabas (6) Anmol Rathore (7), Ashish Kumar (8), Nausheen (9) and Aishwaryam Prajapati (10). In recent years, girls outshone boys when it came to securing top positions in the UPSC exams.

According to the official release, 1,016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services. Among the final qualified candidates, the top five comprise three men and two women.

In the General category, 347 candidates were selected, while 115 from the Economically Weaker Section, 303 from the Other Backward Caste, 165 from Scheduled Caste and 86 from the Scheduled Tribe also made the cut.

Following Rule 20 (4) and (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2023, the Commission also issued a consolidated Reserve List of candidates.

Of the number of vacant posts in the government to be filled through the IAS category, 73 are for General, 17 for EWS, 49 for OBS, 27 for SC and 14 for ST.

In the IFS category, 16 posts are for General category, 4 for EWS, 10 for OBC, 5 for SC and 2 for ST. In the IPS, there are 80 vacant posts under General category, 20 for EWS, 55 for OBC, 86 for SC and 13 for ST.

There are 258 General posts, 64 EWS, 160 OBC, 86 SC and 45 ST vacancies in Central Services Group 'A'.

In Group 'B', there are 47 General posts, 10 EWS, 29 OBC, 15 SC, and 12 ST vacancies.

Also Read: UPSC CSE 2023 results: Kerala woman overcomes adversity, secures 282nd rank