UPSC IES, ISS Result 2020 declared at upsc.gov.in, check merit list here

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results of Indian Economic Services/Indian Statistical Services written exam on its official website -upsc.gov.in. The written exam was held in October 2020.

Candidates who have cleared the exam will have to appear for interview/personality test.

Candidates will have to fill the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online at upsconline.nic.in from February 2 to 12 (till 6 pm) and submit the required documents and certificates online to appear for the next round i.e., interview.

Schedule for the interview round will be announced in the due course of time.

How to check UPSC IES/ISS merit list:

Visit the official website- upsc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link for IES/ISS result scrolling under the 'Latest Announcement' section.

A PDF file will open

Find your name and roll number in the merit list.









Previous Next of 1 Page: