UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check NDA/NA II results when out

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025: Where, how to check NDA/NA II results when out
The Union Public Service Commission has not yet announced the UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2025 can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination was held on September 14, 2025.
The exam comprised 900 marks questions, out of which 300 marks were assigned to the Mathematics subject and 600 marks were assigned to the General Ability Test. The exam duration is 5 hours.
The Union Public Service Commission shall prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at its discretion.
Follow the blog for latest updates on results.
Websites to check results
Result not out yet
How to check results?
Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Click on UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 link available on the home page.
A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
Click on submit and download the page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
upsconline.nic.in
What after exam is over?
Exam pattern
Exam date
The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination was held on September 14, 2025.
Where to check results?
Date and time
The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination results date and time have not been announced yet.