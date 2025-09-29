UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Live News: Where, how to check NDA/NA II results when out

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025 Live News: The Union Public Service Commission has not yet announced the UPSC NDA 2 Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2025 can check the results through the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination was held on September 14, 2025....Read More

The exam comprised 900 marks questions, out of which 300 marks were assigned to the Mathematics subject and 600 marks were assigned to the General Ability Test. The exam duration is 5 hours.

The Union Public Service Commission shall prepare a list of candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the written examination as fixed by the Commission at its discretion.

