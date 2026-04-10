Union Public Service Commission has announced UPSC NDA II Final Result 2026. Parth Kumar Tiwari has topped the National Defence Academy examination.

UPSC NDA II Final Result 2026: Parth Kumar Tiwari of UP tops National Defence Academy exam

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A total of 742 candidates have qualified for the written examination held by UPSC on September 14, 2025 and the subsequent interview held by the Services Selection Board, Ministry of Defence, for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of National Defence Academy for the 156th Course and Naval Academy for the 118th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). Out of 742 candidates, 651 are men, and 91 are women.

PUC-2 pass percentage stands at 81.58 per cent in Karnataka

Parth, a Class 12 student and resident of Ballia district in Uttar Pradesh, has secured the All India Rank 1 in the examination. Parth completed his schooling from Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya before moving to Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, as per Live Hindustan report. His father is a Sainik School teacher, and his mother is a private teacher.

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{{^usCountry}} Born in 2009, Parth received his early education in Kodagu district, Karnataka. His major turning point came when he was selected for the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC)in Dehradun in Class 8. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Born in 2009, Parth received his early education in Kodagu district, Karnataka. His major turning point came when he was selected for the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC)in Dehradun in Class 8. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} While speaking to Live Hindustan, his father said that after completing his 12th grade in Dehradun, Parth would pursue his graduation while training at the NDA in Pune. After that, he would return to Dehradun for a year to continue his training. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While speaking to Live Hindustan, his father said that after completing his 12th grade in Dehradun, Parth would pursue his graduation while training at the NDA in Pune. After that, he would return to Dehradun for a year to continue his training. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} UPSC NDA Final results were announced on April 8, 2026. The marks of the candidates will be available on the website 15 days after the declaration of final results. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} UPSC NDA Final results were announced on April 8, 2026. The marks of the candidates will be available on the website 15 days after the declaration of final results. {{/usCountry}}

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UPSC NDA, CDS II Final Result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

For any further information, the candidates may contact the Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011- 23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours on any working day.

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