Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC NDA, CDS II Final Result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination and Combined Defence Services II can check the results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC NDA, CDS II Final Result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

Direct link for UPSC NDA & NA II Result 2025

Direct link for UPSC CDS II Result 2025

UPSC NDA, CDS II Final Result 2025: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC NDA, CDS II Final Result 2025 links available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates will have check the result.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For any further information, the candidates may contact Facilitation Counter near Gate ‘C’ of the Commission, either in person or on telephone Nos. 011-23385271/011- 23381125/011-23098543 between 10:00 hours to 17:00 hours on any working day. In addition, for SSB/Interview related matter, the candidates may contact over telephone No. 011-26175473 or joinindianarmy.nic.in for Army as first choice, 011- 23010097/Email:officer-navy@nic.in or joinindiannavy.gov.in for Navy/Naval Academy as first choice and 011-23010231 Extn. 7645/7646/7610 or for Air Force as first choice.