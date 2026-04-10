Union Public Service Commission has declared UPSC CAPF Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the Central Armed Police Force (Assistant Commandants) exam 2025 can check the results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CAPF Result 2026 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here (HT File)

The candidature of these candidates is provisional, subject to their being found eligible in all respects.

The Commission shall provide a window of 15 days from the date of declaration of the results of the written part of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandants) Examination, 2025, to the candidates qualified for Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests. The candidates shall be required to update their details/educational qualification status (whether appearing/ appeared) and to produce/upload the proof of passing of the requisite qualifying examination at the specified module/portal, failing which such candidates will not be allowed to appear in the Interview/ Personality Test and his/her candidature will liable to be cancelled.

UPSC NDA, CDS II Final Result 2025 declared at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

In this period, all the candidates qualified for Physical Standards Tests/ Physical Efficiency Tests shall also be provided an option to update Correspondence/ Permanent Postal Address, Higher Educational Qualification, Achievement in different fields (if any), Employment Details/Service Experience, details of the Service/Force allocated on the basis of earlier/previous Central Armed Police Force (ACs) Examinations (if any) and Preference of forces for the current examination.

The PST/PET dates will be intimated by ITBP on the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The e-admit cards will be send online through the said website of the Nodal Force and intimation to the candidates will also be sent through their registered e-mail ID.

Direct link to check UPSC CAPF Result 2026

UPSC CAPF Result 2026: How to check To check the results, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on UPSC CAPF Result 2026 link available on the home page.

3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the results.

4. Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

PUC-2 pass percentage stands at 81.58 per cent in Karnataka

For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.