    UPSC NDA & NA I Result 2025: Marks of candidates out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here

    UPSC NDA & NA I Result 2025 marks have been released. The direct link to check marks is given here. 

    Updated on: Oct 15, 2025 8:33 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Union Public Service Commission has released UPSC NDA & NA I Result 2025 marks. Candidates who have appeared for National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I), 2025 can check the results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

    UPSC NDA & NA I Result 2025: Marks of candidates out at upsc.gov.in, direct link to check here
    The marks list comprises the marks of the written exam, SSB marks and final marks.

    The final result was announced on October 10, 2025. The examination was held on April 13, 2025. All those candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their final marks on the official website of UPSC by following the steps.

    Direct link to check UPSC NDA & NA I Result 2025 marks

    UPSC NDA & NA I Result 2025: How to check marks

    1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

    2. Click on UPSC NDA & NA I Result 2025 marks link available on the home page.

    3. A new PDF file will open where candidates can check the details.

    4. Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

    The candidature of all the aforesaid candidates is provisional, subject to their submitting the requisite certificates in support of date of birth, educational qualifications etc. claimed by them directly to the Additional Directorate General of Recruiting, Adjutant General’s Branch, Integrated Headquarters, Ministry of Defence (Army), West Block No.III, Wing–I, R.K Puram, New Delhi -110066 wherever this has not already been done and NOT to UPSC. For more related details candidates can check the official website of UPSC.

    Exam and College Guide
