UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Websites to check for CSE prelims results link
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Civil Services preliminary exam results will be out on upsc.gov.in. Follow the blog for latest updates on results, direct link and more.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The Union Public Service Commission is yet to declare the UPSC Prelims Result 2026. When announced, candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services preliminary examination can check their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. The preliminary examination was held on May 24, 2026. The Civil Services preliminary exam comprised two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II....Read More
The UPSC Civil Services preliminary answer key was released on May 28 and was closed on May 30, 2026.
The Commission shall provide a window of 10 (ten) days after the declaration of result of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination. All the candidates qualified for Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to mandatorily login to the portal during this window and update and/or reconfirm their details etc. and submit the Application Form to enable the Commission to generate e-Admit Card, failing which, such candidates will not be allowed to participate in the further stages of examination. The candidates, who are required to pay fee, shall have to pay fee during this window.
This recruitment drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Official website to check
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: upsc.gov.in
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: How to check results?
1. Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
2. Click on UPSC Prelims Result 2026 link available on the home page.
3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.
4. Click on submit and your result will be displayed.
5. Check the result and download the page.
6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Number of posts to be filled
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: This recruitment drive will fill up 933 posts in the organisation.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: What after results are announced?
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The Commission shall provide a window of 10 (ten) days after the declaration of result of Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination. All the candidates qualified for Civil Services (Main) Examination will have to mandatorily login to the portal during this window and update and/or reconfirm their details etc. and submit the Application Form to enable the Commission to generate e-Admit Card, failing which, such candidates will not be allowed to participate in the further stages of examination. The candidates, who are required to pay fee, shall have to pay fee during this window.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Provisional key dates
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The UPSC Civil Services preliminary answer key was released on May 28 and was closed on May 30, 2026.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Know about paper pattern
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The Civil Services preliminary exam comprised two papers of Objective type (multiple choice questions) and carried a maximum of 400 marks in the subjects set out in sub-section (A) of Section II.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Exam date
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The preliminary examination was held on May 24, 2026.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Where to check results?
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: When announced, candidates who have appeared for the Civil Services preliminary examination can check their results on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: Date and time
UPSC Prelims Result 2026 LIVE: The Commission has not announced any date and time of the release of the results.