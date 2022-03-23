UPTET Result 2022 live: Final answer key, results awaited, latest updates here
- UPTET Result 2022 live: The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test results 2022 is expected to be released any time now.
The Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test results 2022 is expected to be released any time now. Though the exact date for release of UPTET results 2022 has not been announced, a section of media is expecting the results to be declared on March 25 or by end of this week. The provisional answer key of the exam was released in the end of January. Now the candidates are hoping to see their results and waiting anxiously for the same.
Candidates who have appeared in the UPTET 2022 can check their results on the official website at updeled.gov.in (after they are released.)
UPTET 2021 was held across the state held on January 23. A total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, were registered for the UPTET-2021. For the primary level, a total of 2,532 examination centres, and for the upper primary level, a total of 1,733 examination centres were set up across the state.
A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09%) had appeared in the exam for the primary level in the state. Likewise, for the upper primary level, a total of 7,48,810 (85.72%) had appeared. For the exam, 1,62,511 invigilators, 8530 observers, 1423 flying squads, besides 5,814 class-3 and 14,059 class-4 workers, were pressed into service.
UPTET-2021 was cancelled on November 28, 2021, due to a paper leak forcing the exam to be re-held on January 23.
UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year to enable candidates to gain eligibility to teach primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) in schools of the Uttar Pradesh government.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 23, 2022 02:39 PM IST
UPTET-2021: Exam held in Jan 2022
A total of 12,91,628 candidates were registered to appear in the test in the first shift in the state while 8,73,553 were registered to appear in the second shift.
Mar 23, 2022 02:34 PM IST
UPTET- 2021: Exam held in two shifts
The primary level UPTET was held in two shifts across UP, from 10 a.m. to 12.30 p.m., followed by the upper primary level UPTET from 2.30 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Mar 23, 2022 02:31 PM IST
UPTET - 2021: Examination was held on Jan 23
The examination was conducted on January 23, 2022. Earlier the examination was conducted on November 28, 2021, which was cancelled by the state government after the recovery of question papers from 26 people
Mar 23, 2022 02:20 PM IST
UPTET- 2021 Expected soon
The results of the Uttar Pradesh Teachers Eligibility Test 2022 are expected to be released soon.
Mar 23, 2022 02:17 PM IST
UPTET-2021: UPTET is a state-level exam conducted once a year
The Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET) is a state-level exam held once a year to allow candidates to gain eligibility to teach primary (Classes 1-5) and upper primary (Classes 6-8) in government-run schools in Uttar Pradesh.
Mar 23, 2022 02:15 PM IST
UPTET- 2021: Exam was cancelled on November 28
Due to a paper leak, UPTET-2021 was cancelled on November 28, 2021, and the exam was rescheduled for January 23.
Mar 23, 2022 02:13 PM IST
UPTET- 2021: 10,73,302 candidates registered for primary level examination
A total of 10,73,302 candidates (83.09%) had appeared in the exam for the primary level in the state. Likewise, for the upper primary level, a total of 7,48,810 (85.72%) had appeared.
Mar 23, 2022 02:09 PM IST
UPTET- 2021: 21,65,179 candidates registered
A total of 21,65,179 candidates, including 12,91,627 for the primary level and 8,73,552 for the upper primary level, were registered for the UPTET-2021
Mar 23, 2022 02:05 PM IST
UPTET answer key released
The provisional answer key of the exam was released in the end of January.
Mar 23, 2022 01:55 PM IST
UPTET results 2022: Students anxiously waiting for results
Candidates who have taken UPTET 2022 examinations are eagerly waiting for their results.
