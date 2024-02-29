West Bengal College Service Commission has declared WB SET Result 2024 on February 29, 2024. Candidates can check the West Bengal State Eligibility Test results through the official website of WBCSC at wbcsconline.in. WB SET Result 2024 declared, direct link to check scores here (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The official notice reads, “All the candidates of 25 th SET Examination are requested to visit the website www.wbcsconline.in & www.wbcsc.org.in through login their Registration No. and Password for their results.”

Along with the results, the Commission has released final answer keys and cut off percentage as well on the official website.

WB SET Result 2024: How to check

To check the results, final answer key and cut off details, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of WBCSC at wbcsconline.in.

Click on WB SET Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to click on applicants login to check the results. The final anwer keys and cut offs are available at login only.

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of WBCSC.