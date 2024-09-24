West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, WBJEEB, has released WBJEE ANM & GNM Result 2024 on September 24, 2024. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the results and rank cards through the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in and wbjeeb.nic.in. WBJEE ANM & GNM Result 2024: Rank Cards out at wbjeeb.in, download link here

The official notice reads, “The results of the ANM & GNM-2024 for admission into ANM(R) & GNM courses in various Institutes in the State of West Bengal will be declared on 24-09-2024. Downloadable rank cards will be available from Board’s web sites www.wbjeeb.nic.in and www.wbjeeb.in from 24-09-2024 onwards.”

Direct link to check WBJEE ANM & GNM Result 2024 rank card

WBJEE ANM & GNM Result 2024: How to check

Individual candidates will be able to view and download his/her Rank Card, which will contain score and rank.

Candidates can follow the steps below to check the results.

Visit the official website of WBJEEB at wbjeeb.in and wbjeeb.nic.in.

Click on WBJEE ANM & GNM Result 2024 link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Click on submit and your result will be displayed on the screen.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

WBJEE ANM & GNM examination was held on August 4, 2024. The exam was held from 12 noon to 1.30 pm.

WBJEEB will prepare merit ranks based on the candidates’ scores in the common entrance tests. To ensure confidentiality for each individual candidate, WBJEEB does not publish any ranks/score list for the public.

The official brochure reads, “Two separate ranks will be published for ANM(R) and GNM. Ranking shall be done in the descending order of marks scored in the entrance test.”