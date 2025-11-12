WBJEEB Announces 2025 ANM and GNM Results: How to Access Your Rank Card

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board (WBJEEB) has declared the results of the ANM and GNM 2025 examinations. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download their scorecards or rank cards from the official website — wbjeeb.nic.in WBJEE ANM, GNM Result 2025: The scoring and ranking of candidates have been prepared based on these final answer keys. (wbjeeb.nic.in)

The WBJEE ANM and GNM 2025 exams were conducted on October 19, 2025, and the final answer keys were released on November 11. The Board stated that the model answer keys were earlier made available for candidates to view and challenge. The final answer keys have been released after a thorough internal review and evaluation of all challenges submitted.

On the homepage, click on the Examinations section.

Select ANM and GNM and click on the Rank Card link.

Enter your Application Number, Date of Birth, and Security Pin.

Your WBJEE ANM, GNM 2025 Rank Card will appear on the screen.

Download and print a copy for future reference.

The WBJEE ANM and GNM entrance examination is conducted for admission to Auxiliary Nursing & Midwifery (Revised) and General Nursing & Midwifery courses in various Government, Private, and Self-financed institutes across West Bengal for the academic session 2025–26.

ANM course duration: 2 years

GNM course duration: 3 years