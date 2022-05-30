West Bengal Madhyamik results on June 3, steps to check scores

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce Madhyamik or Class 10 final examination result 2022 on June 3. WB Madhyamik result will be available on the official website of the board at 9 am. The WB Madhyamink results will be available on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The WB Madhyamink papers were held from March 7 to 16.

Last year, 10,79,749 candidates registered for the Class WBBSE 10th or Madhyamik examination.

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022

Visit to the official website of wbbse.wb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the WB Madhyamink result link

Key in roll number and date of birth

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future use.

In year 2021 WB Madhyamik examination was cancelled and the result was announced on the basis of alternative assessment scheme.