Home / Education / Exam Results / West Bengal Madhyamik results on June 3, steps to check scores
exam results

West Bengal Madhyamik results on June 3, steps to check scores

  • WBBSE will announce Madhyamik or Class 10 final examination result 2022 on June 3.
WB Madhyamik Result 2022 to be out on June 3: Know how to check(File photo)
WB Madhyamik Result 2022 to be out on June 3: Know how to check(File photo)
Updated on May 30, 2022 05:24 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Education Desk

West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce Madhyamik or Class 10 final examination result 2022 on June 3. WB Madhyamik result will be available on the official website of the board at 9 am. The WB Madhyamink results will be available on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in.

The WB Madhyamink papers were held from March 7 to 16.

Last year, 10,79,749 candidates registered for the Class WBBSE 10th or Madhyamik examination.

How to check WBBSE Madhyamik result 2022

Visit to the official website of wbbse.wb.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the WB Madhyamink result link

Key in roll number and date of birth

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Take a printout for future use.

In year 2021 WB Madhyamik examination was cancelled and the result was announced on the basis of alternative assessment scheme.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal result
west bengal result
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 30, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out