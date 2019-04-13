Examinees in Bihar forced to write paper in mobile phones flash light

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar Bihar University’s (BBABU) MJK college witnessed a high drama during a university examination when examinees were forced to write their papers using their mobile phones’ lights here on Friday morning.

The alleged negligence came to fore barely half-an-hour after the examinations for the Modern Indian Language (MLA) commenced at the prestigious college located within the periphery of Bettiah, the headquarters of West Champaran, about 220 km north of state capital Patna.

Eyewitnesses said there was a power trip at around 9.30 am, plunging the examination hall into complete darkness. As the power could not be made available immediately, a howl of protest rang out in hall. In the meantime, some examinees resorted to use mobile phones light to write their papers.

“In the first place there was huge crowd at centre with the MIL paper being a common paper for all the examinees. The examination hall was dark and not fit for students for writing the papers from any stretch of a imagination,” said one of the examinees, refusing to be identified.

“The examination room was quite suffocating. Hence, many examinees had to shift to other rooms and some in laboratories to write their examinations,” said another student.

Staff attached with MJK College privately admitted utter negligence and mismanagement. They, however, attributed it to the space crunches arising out of the occupation space for Lok Sabha election purposes.

“We had a heavy crowd of the examinees for today’s examinations. Anticipating a space crunch, we wanted to shift the examinees of a Bagaha-based college to different centre. But this centre refused to entertain our request and hence we had to hold the examinations in a room whose windows and ventilators were completely covered for election purposes,” said a staff.

When contacted, Dr. HN Thakur, principal of MJK college admitted power trip in the middle of the examinations. “But this was immediately restored and examination was conducted normally,” said Dr.Thakur.

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 08:19 IST