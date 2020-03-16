Exams in time of coronavirus: HC issues notice to Mumbai University over BCOM exams on March 23

education

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 14:32 IST

The Bombay High Court on Monday issued notice to the University of Mumbai (MU) after it was informed that though schools and colleges across Maharashtra are closed for fifteen days for preventing the spread of corona virus, MU was continuing with B. Com. semester VI examination as per its scheduled start from March 23.

The division bench of acting chief justice BP Dharmadhikari and justice NR Borkar was hearing a public interest litigation filed by Prabhadevi resident Sagar Jondhale, raising concerns about spread of corona virus. Expressing urgent need to invoke the century old Epidemic Disease Act, 1897, the 42-year-old has sought orders for forthwith setting up of Epidemic Disease Control Board for better prevention of spread of dangerous diseases.

His counsel, advocate Milind Deshmukh, on Monday submitted a list of 17 suggestions for preventing spread of the novel coronavirus. The suggestions included closing schools and colleges for some period.

Government pleader Priyabhushan Kakade responded saying the state has taken several steps. Schools and colleges across the state are already closed, Kakade said, adding, besides malls, cinema theatres and such other crowded places are also ordered to be closed.

Advocate Siddharth Ingle sought to intervene in the matter by tendering a letter addressed to the acting chief justice, pointing out that the MU was going ahead with its B. Com. semester VI examination, which is scheduled to start from March 23, for which over 3.50 lakh students are expected to appear.

Ingle’s letter added that various measures are taken by the government, including imposition of section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code for preventing crowd formation, but some more colleges in Mumbai were also holding their semester examinations and steps are required to be taken to protect these students from possible spread of the deadly virus.

Taking note of the letter, the bench issued notice to MU and posted the PIL for further hearing on Tuesday.