Fake results out for Bihar Assembly recruitment, police probe

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 19:45 IST

Even before the Bihar Legislative Assembly could come out with the results for recruitment to the posts of office attendants and other positions, it was stumped Tuesday by the publication of results, duly pasted on gate number six of the campus, which, of course, turned out to be fake.

The list not only had the names of ‘successful’ candidates, but also their roll numbers.

The Vidhan Sabha secretariat immediately reported the matter to the police and an FIR lodged on the orders of Speaker Vijay Kumar Choudhary with the Secretariat police station.

“It appears to be the handiwork of some organized gang, though the involvement of some aspirants also cannot be ruled out. It was noticed when some people saw it and mistook it as original results. The police will track those behind it and strong action would be taken against the unscrupulous elements,” said an official statement from the Vidhan Sabha.

In April last year, the Vidhan Sabha secretariat had lodged an FIR with the Secretariat police station for an investigation into the matter involving issue of fake appointment letters. The matter had come to light after a candidate approached the Assembly secretariat for joining as junior clerk with her appointment letter, which turned out to be fake.

The fake letter, issued in the name of Bihar Vidhan Sabha secretary, had also mentioned that the candidate was required to submit Rs 38,500 for training, while there was no such provision.

The Bihar Assembly secretariat had advertised for large-scale recruitment at various levels for the first time in 2018 after a long gap. Bulk of the appointments was to be made directly through the newly formed Bihar Vidhan Sabha (recruitment and service conditions) rules, 2018, while 27 senior level posts were to be appointed through the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC).

The response to the advertisement on the online portal was also huge, the maximum response coming for class 3 and 4 posts. According to a senior official, the number went past 5 lakh for around 166 posts, including watchman, sweeper, gardener, driver, office attendant etc.

