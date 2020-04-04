e-paper
False information about ICSE and ISC Exams 2020 being circulated on social media: CISCE

As per the notification, there are four such fake notices which are being circulated. Two of these fake documents are dated April 1, 2020, and the other two are of February 7 and March 28, 2020, respectively.

education Updated: Apr 04, 2020 12:06 IST
Akhilesh Nagari
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.
Representational image. (ISTOCK)
         

Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) on Wednesday released an official notification to inform all concerned about fake notices, pertaining to ICSE and ISC board examination 2020, being circulated on social media.

As per the notification, there are four such fake notices which are being circulated. Two of these fake documents are dated April 1 while the other two are dated February 7 and March 28 respectively.

The first document dated April 1 falsely claims that the remaining papers for ICSE and ISC 2020 exams have been cancelled, while the second document is a fake press release containing revised dates for ICSE and ISC board exams from April 16 to April 22.

The third document dated March 28 says that the results will be declared on the basis of the 6 subjects in which students have already appeared. The fourth document dated February 7 is a fake notice pertaining to the ISC English I paper. Both these documents are also fake.

The council in its notice says, “It is hereby clarified that CISCE has not cancelled the remaining ICSE and ISC papers, nor released any revised schedule for the examination.”

The council has attached copies of all the fake documents with the notification. CISCE has also asked all concerned to visit official website of CISCE for any latest information.

