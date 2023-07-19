In today’s interconnected world, the decision to pursue education overseas can shape the trajectory of a student’s academic and professional journey. With the rising demand for international education, the emergence of fraudulent practices and unethical entities has become a major concern. Nonetheless, despite these challenges, the number of Indian students enrolled in foreign institutions increased from 444,000 in 2021 to 750,000 in 2022, indicating a significant upward trend. This surge can be attributed to several factors, including an increase in visa allocations, attractive job offers, and progressive attitudes within Indian households. Checking the authenticity of a foreign institution is key.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

However, to ensure the authenticity of a foreign institution, students should conduct comprehensive research on the institution’s accreditation status, its affiliations with recognized educational bodies, and governmental recognition.

To cite an example, a study abroad firm based in Jalandhar reportedly filed around 700 fraudulent visa applications for students between 2018 and 2022. Such instances highlight the necessity for comprehensive student guidance and the importance of awareness when selecting an international education path.

Additionally, verifying the institution’s official website, reviewing student testimonials, consulting with education consultants, and checking official embassy sources can also provide insights into the institution’s credibility. Below are some parameters to ensure theauthenticity of an institution:

One of the primary indicators of a genuine institution is its accreditation and recognition status. Reputable institutions are typically affiliated with recognized accreditation bodies or government agencies that maintain educational standards. For example, AACSB accreditation is respected worldwide, while CACMS is significant in Canada. Furthermore, institution rankings offer a valuable perspective on their global standing.

Consulting with recognized education consultants can provide students with authentic guidance on their overseas education journey. These consultants have a thorough understanding of the global education market and can guide students effectively, suggesting the best courses and countries that align with their career aspirations and chosen field. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, only 30 percent of students who go abroad gain admission to well-established institutions. The remaining 70 percent become victims of misleading advice from dishonest education counsellors. Therefore, it is crucial to choose an immigration counsellor who has a verified track record, legitimacy, and a high success rate.

The author is the CEO of M Square Media

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON