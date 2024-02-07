Explore courses, gather scholarship info during Virtual Education Fair on February 8, says Irish Ambassador to India

Ireland has established a formidable reputation for providing excellent education. There are 26 institutions that are recognised under the government brand, out of which 5 Irish universities rank in the top 5% worldwide (QS rankings). Ireland is hosting a virtual education fair on February 8 wherein students can chat and have video interactions with HEIs and Visa Office along with seminars with faculty and alumni session. There is no participation fee and registrations are open.(Handout)

Ireland is known to be an IT hub, and programs in Computer Science and Data, as well as STEM subjects, are popular amongst Indian students. Courses that are sought after include business and management, pharmacy, biomedical sciences, marketing, and nursing.

There is a rising interest in cutting-edge programs such as sustainability, environment sciences, aeronautical studies, for instance.

In an exclusive interview, Ambassador Kevin Kelly, Ireland’s Ambassador to India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives, talks of Ireland as an attractive destination for international students and the importance of the virtual education fair on February 8.

How easy/difficult is Ireland's student visa process?

While the student visa process in Ireland is generally considered manageable, it is important for applicants to carefully follow the guidelines provided by the Irish Naturalisation and Immigration Service (INIS) and the Irish embassy or consulate in their home country.

Prospective students are advised to start the application process well in advance of their intended start date to allow for any potential delays.

What about the post-study work visa?

Ireland offers a post-study work visa program commonly known as the Stay Back Option or the Third Level Graduate Scheme. This initiative is designed to allow non-European Economic Area (EEA) students who have successfully completed their degree at a recognised Irish higher education institution to extend their stay in Ireland and work for a specified period after graduation.

Eligibility for the post-study work visa is contingent upon completing a bachelor's, master's, or doctoral degree at a recognised institution.

The duration of the visa varies based on the level of the completed qualification, with bachelor's degree graduates eligible for a 12-month stay, while master's or doctoral degree graduates can stay back for 24 months.

During this period, graduates are permitted to seek employment in any field, and there is no requirement for the employment to be related to their field of study.

The application process involves submitting relevant documents, including proof of degree completion, within a specified timeframe after finishing studies. However, prospective students are advised to stay informed about any changes in immigration policies that may affect the conditions and requirements of the post-study work visa.

What about the cost of living?

The cost of living in Ireland for students varies based on multiple factors like accommodation, lifestyle, and location. On average, monthly expenses include accommodation (€300-€1,000+), food (€200-€300), transportation (€50-€100), utilities (€50-€100) and miscellaneous expenses (€50-€100).

These are general estimates, and actual costs may differ. While the cost of living in cities like Dublin may be high, other parts of Ireland may prove to be easier on the pocket. Additionally, avenues like part-time work opportunities for students and the post-study work visa option can help manage expenses. It's essential for students to plan and budget wisely.

What's the best way to go about scholarships?

Securing scholarships in Ireland can be a competitive process, but there are several opportunities available for international students looking to pursue their studies in the country:

• Institution Scholarships: Many Irish universities and colleges offer scholarships specifically for international students based on merit. These scholarships target individuals across bachelor’s, master's and doctoral degrees. Furthermore, research scholarships are also on offer on a need-to-need basis.

The best way to pursue these scholarships is to explore the websites of Irish higher education institutions directly. These platforms typically provide detailed information about available scholarships, eligibility criteria, and application procedures. Additionally, reaching out to academic advisors and faculty members in the chosen field of study can provide valuable insights into potential research funding opportunities for Ph.D. candidates.

• Government Scholarship: The Irish government and various agencies provide scholarships to international students across different academic levels and disciplines. These scholarships are generally merit-based and may cover partial or full tuition fees, living expenses, and other associated costs.

The Government of Ireland International Education Scholarship supports high-calibre international students who wish to study at master’s or PhD level in Ireland. The programme is funded by the Government of Ireland in partnership with Irish higher education institutions and managed by the Higher Education Authority. Under the initiative, 60 scholarships are awarded each year for one year of full-time study.

How easy/difficult is it to transition from a student visa to a work visa to citizenship?

The Irish Government, under the Third Level Graduate Permit Scheme, allows non-European Union (EU) graduates to stay in Ireland for up to 2 years after their degree and legally work for 20-40 hours per week while they study.

After 24 months, students can apply for a Green Card or Work Permit Scheme. Graduates can also benefit from the Critical Skills Occupation List that showcases employments in respect of where there is a shortage in respect of qualifications, experience or skills required for the proper functioning of the Irish economy.

How will the one-day virtual fair help students?

During the one-day virtual fair, students can explore courses, hear from academics, gather scholarship information, and engage with representatives directly.

The aim is to provide a comprehensive platform for students to make informed decisions, offering insights into academic programs, admission processes, and global opportunities.

Virtual Fair details:

Date: February 8, 2024

Time: 4 pm-8 pm IST

Who can Register: Prospective Students and Parents etc.

Where to Register: India.educationinireland.live

Fee: There is no participation cost involved. People have to just register

Format: Chat and video interactions with HEIs and Visa Office along with 3 discipline-led seminars with faculty and 1 alumni session

