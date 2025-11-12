From management to imagination: How the MBA is being redefined

For over a century, the MBA has defined business leadership. Born in the industrial era, it trained managers for efficiency, making them skilled to power factories and production lines. But in today’s world of ideas and imagination, those qualities alone are no longer enough. The most valuable companies like Apple, Netflix, Airbnb and Tesla have succeeded not just through efficiency, but through creativity. They thrive in what economists now named the Creative Economy. The creative economy is built on human imagination and intellectual capital, from design, media and fashion to gaming, architecture and cultural innovation. (File Photo)

The creative economy is built on human imagination and intellectual capital, from design, media and fashion to gaming, architecture and cultural innovation. According to UNESCO and UNCTAD, it contributes over $2 trillion to global GDP and employs more than 50 million people worldwide.

Education is where that evolution begins. A new model of management education is emerging which is designed for a world in which creativity matters as much as efficiency.

CAT 2025 admit cards today; avoid these 10 mistakes before Nov 30 exam The New Relevance of Creativity in Management Artificial Intelligence has automated much of what traditional managers once did. Algorithms can optimise supply chains and analyse financial risk, but they cannot imagine, design experiences or understand human emotion and qualities that define value in the digital age. As businesses become data-rich, their competitive edge lies in creatively using data to design better products, craft stories and build meaningful relationships with consumers.

The MBA of the future must teach not just how to manage systems, but how to design them. Programmes are now blending business fundamentals such as strategy, finance, marketing and leadership with creative disciplines like design thinking, human-centred innovation and systems design. Students work on real-world projects that demand collaboration between business and creativity, preparing them to lead transformation rather than merely manage processes. Executive-level options are also available for working professionals.

Careers in the Creative Economy These hybrid professionals bridge the gap between boardrooms and creative studios.

In India, companies across technology, consumer goods and lifestyle sectors are hiring for these hybrid roles. Consulting firms have built innovation-design divisions, while start-ups recruit creative business managers to scale storytelling-led brands. With the creative sector projected to add Rs. 20 lakh crore to GDP by 2035, the demand for creative strategists will outpace supply for years to come.

CAT Admit Card 2025 released at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to download Leading in the Age of AI and Imagination The next decade will belong to leaders who can combine analytical thinking with imagination. The MBA must therefore move beyond case studies and spreadsheets into empathy, storytelling and experimentation. These business programmes are designed not just to teach what the market is doing today but to anticipate what it will value tomorrow. In an AI-driven world, creativity is the ultimate differentiator. Those who can blend logic with imagination will define the next era of business. For aspiring professionals ready to think beyond boundaries, the proposition is simple but revolutionary: do not just learn to manage—learn to design the future.

The Future Belongs to the Creative Mind Today’s students are entering a world of endless reinvention. Success will belong to those who can think creatively, collaborate intelligently and lead empathetically. A traditional MBA may prepare you to fit into the system. A new-age MBA prepares you to design the next one.

In the economy of the future, creativity is not just an advantage but it is the new currency of success.

CMAT 2026: NTA issues advisory for registration process, check important instructions here Final Takeaway In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, the premium is on leaders who can merge analytical rigor with imaginative vision. What organisations and individuals now need is the ability to design systems, narratives, and experiences that resonate on a human level. The future of leadership lies not merely in managing complexity but in catalysing change, embracing uncertainty, and turning ideas into meaning. In short: success will go to those who don’t just keep pace with the world—they help create it.

(Author Dr. Sanjay Gupta is Vice Chancellor at World University of Design. Views are personal.)