CAT 2025 admit cards today; avoid these 10 mistakes before Nov 30 exam

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) is releasing the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 admit card today, November 12. Once released, candidates will be able to download it from the official CAT website. The national-level entrance exam for admission to the IIMs and other leading B-schools will be held on November 30, 2025, across the country. As the exam day draws closer, experts suggest that aspirants focus not only on academic revision but also on mindset, composure, and time management. (PTI/File)

As the exam day draws closer, experts suggest that aspirants focus not only on academic revision but also on mindset, composure, and time management. Prof. (Dr) Bharat Bhushan Singh, Director of Vignana Jyothi Institute of Management (VJIM), shared insights on avoiding common mistakes during the final phase of preparation.

"CAT is not merely about what you know—it's about how you think under pressure," said Dr. Singh. "Many students prepare with the mentality of just clearing last year's cutoff. This creates a ceiling rather than a goal. The smarter approach is to aim for the top 10% of test-takers, which builds both confidence and resilience."

Avoid the Cutoff Trap Dr. Singh cautioned against relying solely on past cutoff trends. “Cutoffs change every year depending on the exam’s difficulty and competition. Preparing just to clear a cutoff can leave you short when the paper is tougher,” he said. “Instead, train yourself to consistently perform at a level that places you among the top scorers.”

Even the most prepared candidates can underperform if anxiety takes over on exam day. "A calm, focused mind processes information faster, evaluates options better, and avoids careless errors," Dr. Singh noted.

A Tiered Approach to Attempting Questions Dr. Singh suggested a structured method to optimise performance:

Attempt what you know 100% first to ensure accuracy and build confidence.

Then move to 75% familiarity questions, using logic or elimination to guide choices.

Attempt 50% familiarity questions sparingly.

Avoid blind guessing, as CAT includes negative marking.

“This tiered approach helps maintain clarity, prevents panic, and improves accuracy,” he added.

Dr. Singh highlighted the most frequent preparation errors that can impact scores:

Ignoring Weak Areas: CAT rewards balanced performance, not one strong section.

Taking Mocks Without Analysis: Spend 2–3 times more time analysing than taking tests.

Not Practising Under Timed Conditions: Timed practice builds exam rhythm and decision-making.

Random DILR Practice: Focus on selecting the right sets instead of solving all.

Cramming New Concepts Late: Switch to revision and consolidation in the final weeks.

Not Maintaining Formula or Error Notes: Personal notes help avoid repeated mistakes.

Passive VARC Practice: Actively engage with reasoning, inference, and tone-based questions.

Over-Dependence on Lengthy Calculations: Use estimation and elimination techniques.

Inconsistent Study Routine: Regular, focused study trumps irregular long sessions.

Ignoring Rest and Well-Being: A fresh mind performs significantly better than an exhausted one.

As the CAT exam nears, Dr. Singh’s advice underlines that success depends as much on mindset and consistency as on knowledge. Candidates are encouraged to stay calm, revise smartly, and approach the test with confidence and clarity.