Indian Institute of Management, Kozhikode will release CAT Admit Card 2025 on November 12, 2025. Candidates who want to appear for Common Admission Test 2025 can download the hall ticket when released through the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in. CAT Admit Card 2025 releasing today at iimcat.ac.in, here's how to download

CAT 2025 exam will be held on November 30, 2025. The exam will be held in 3 sessions. CAT will be conducted in test centres spread across around 170 test cities. Candidates will be given the option to select any five test cities in order of their preference. The list of cities may be subject to changes based on the discretion of the CAT authorities.

This year 2.95 lakh candidates will appear for the exam.

To download the admit card, candidates may need details like Registration Number, Roll Number or Password.

CAT Admit Card 2025: How to downloaad When released, candidates who will appear for the CAT 2025 exam can download the hall ticket through these simple steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of IIM CAT at iimcat.ac.in.

2. Click on CAT Admit Card 2025 link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and your admit card will be displayed.

5. Check the admit card and download it.

6. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of IIM CAT.