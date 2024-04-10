IIT Madras NPTEL translates technical courses into multiple vernacular languages

As many as 207 technical courses were translated into Hindi by IIT Madras NPTEL. As many as 207 technical courses were translated to Hindi by IIT Madras NPTEL.

According to a press release by IIT Madras, with the help of a team of 1,029 Hindi translators and 139 quality controllers (QCs), IIT Madras translated technical courses including courses like ‘Introduction to Internet of Things’ into Hindi language.

Furthermore, NPTEL has published 199 e-books in Hindi on its website, expanding access to educational resources in the language. Additionally, audio recordings totalling 1,200 hours of video content are available in Hindi, mentioned the press release.

“NPTEL-IIT Madras is adopting innovative ways to make the translated content available to learners in India. They include the use of subtitles, video Text tracks, Transcripts, Books with slides and Audio tracks, among others. The key objective is to build capacity in India in high quality translation of science/engineering content," said Prof Abhijit P Deshpande, an NPTEL Translation Coordinator and a faculty, Department of Chemical Engineering, IIT Madras.

NPTEL has translated its courses into 11 languages, including Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil and Telugu. The objective is to help learners who completed their schooling in regional languages and are transitioning to English for technical education, informed IIT Madras.

“Every language is a world in itself. Without translation, I would be confined to the borders of my own world. NPTEL strives to break this barrier," says NPTEL Translation Coordinator Prof Rajesh Kumar, Department of Humanities and Social Sciences, IIT Madras.

Efforts are underway to expand the translation efforts, with courses like ‘Introduction to Machine Learning’ being translated into Hindi using machine learning tools, accompanied by voiceovers for enhanced accessibility, mentioned the press release.