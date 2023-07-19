Tata Technologies, a global engineering and product development digital services company, recently announced the launch of Tata Technologies InnoVent, an innovation platform that provides young engineering students In India with an opportunity to showcase their creativity and innovate solutions that address the challenges being faced by the manufacturing industry. Innovation contest for engineering students(Reuters File Photo)

InnoVent invites third and fourth year engineering students across India to participate in this competition by proposing innovative projects that address real-world problems. These projects can span a variety of areas, including electric vehicles, autonomous vehicles, cybersecurity, data and Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineering, smart manufacturing, and the Internet of Things (IoT). Tata Technologies will empower the shortlisted project team/s with the innovation tools and technologies. Tata Technologies subject matter experts (SMEs) will mentor and guide the top-performing project team/s. Projects will be assessed on diversity, novelty, feasibility, and impact, with a special emphasis on encouraging participation from women engineers and team members with special abilities. The top three winning teams may receive a cumulative cash prize worth INR 4.5 lakhs, and the members will be offered a paid internship with Tata Technologies. More details of the InnoVent program are available at https://www.tatatechnologies.com/innovent/

The last date of project submission is August 31.

Speaking on the launch of Tata Technologies InnoVent, Warren Harris, MD and CEO Tata Technologies, said, “We believe that Tata Technologies InnoVent reflects our commitment to engineering a better world for our youth by collaborating with academia and empowering young innovators with a platform to learn, exhibit creativity, and develop novel solutions. As part of the program, we have identified real world challenges that are being faced by the manufacturing Industry and I am looking forward to receiving Innovative project entries that we can mentor and incubate.”

Santosh Singh, EVP & Global Head Marketing and Business Excellence, Tata Technologies, added,” Through InnoVent, we want to provide a platform that encourages young engineering students in India to come up with creative solutions leveraging the latest technology to address the challenges being faced by the manufacturing industry.”

