International Day of Mathematics: Nurturing problem-solving skills for success

The power of mathematical thinking lies in its ability to cultivate problem-solving skills essential for success in the 21st century. Mathematical thinking goes beyond memorisation of formulas and algorithms; it involves critical thinking, logical reasoning, and creative problem-solving. Encourage curiosity, experimentation, and questioning to foster a sense of mathematical curiosity and discovery.(Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))

Here are some ways to nurture mathematical thinking and problem-solving skills:

Focus on concepts, not procedures

Emphasise on conceptual understanding over procedural fluency. This helps students develop a deeper understanding of mathematics and enables them to apply their knowledge flexibly to solve new problems.

Encourage exploration and inquiry

Find opportunities to explore mathematical concepts through inquiry-based learning activities. Encourage curiosity, experimentation, and questioning to foster a sense of mathematical curiosity and discovery.

Promote multiple approaches

Solve problems using multiple strategies and approaches. There is often more than one way to approach a problem and different strategies may be more efficient or suitable depending on the context.

Develop metacognitive skills

Metacognitive strategies such as problem-solving heuristics, self-monitoring, and reflection should be learned.

Provide real-world contexts

Connect mathematical concepts to real-world situations to make learning more meaningful and relevant. Mathematics is used in various fields such as science, engineering, finance, and art, to see the practical applications of mathematics will motivate learners to engage with the subject.

Encourage collaboration

Foster a collaborative learning environment where learners work together to solve problems and share their strategies and insights. Collaboration promotes communication, teamwork, and peer learning, which are essential skills for success in the 21st century.

Use technology wisely

Integrate technology tools and resources to support mathematical thinking and problem-solving. Use interactive simulations, educational software, and online resources to provide opportunities for exploration, visualisation, and experimentation.

Provide open-ended problems

Present learners with open-ended, non-routine problems that require creativity, critical thinking, logical thinking and perseverance to solve. These problems stimulate intellectual curiosity and challenge students to think deeply about mathematical concepts.

Value mistakes as learning opportunities

Create a culture where mistakes are seen as valuable learning opportunities rather than failures. Encourage learners to take risks, make conjectures, and learn from their mistakes as they engage in problem-solving activities.

Celebrate mathematical thinking

Recognise and celebrate mathematical thinking and problem-solving achievements. Highlight examples of creative solutions, innovative strategies, and perseverance to inspire and motivate students to continue developing their mathematical thinking skills.

(Authored by Prof S K Raju Chakravarthula, Assistant Professor, GITAM School of Science, Bangalore. Views are Personal)