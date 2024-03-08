International Women's Day 2024: Why girls' education can't wait

In the global pursuit of gender equality, inclusive education stands at the forefront as a critical catalyst for change. When we empower girls through education, we not only transform their lives but also uplift entire communities and societies. When we empower girls through education, we not only transform their lives but also uplift entire communities and societies.(HT file)

However, despite progress, millions of girls around the world still face barriers to education, making it imperative to seize the moment and prioritise their access to learning opportunities. Here’s why:

Gender equity starts with inclusive education

Education is a fundamental human right and a powerful tool for achieving gender equality. By ensuring that girls have equal access to education, we lay the foundation for a more inclusive and equitable society. Education empowers girls to challenge stereotypes, pursue their dreams, and contribute meaningfully to their communities.

Young women's skill development is the main priority: Investing in girls' education is not just about sending them to school; it's about equipping them with the skills they need to thrive in the 21st century. Young women need access to quality education that prepares them for the future job market, including skills in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) fields, which are crucial for economic growth and innovation.

Helping our women progress in technology

In today's digital age, access to technology and digital literacy are essential for success. By investing in girls' education in technology, we can bridge the gender gap in the tech industry and empower women to become leaders and innovators in this field.

Leaders and decision-makers who are women

Representation matters. When girls see women in leadership positions, they are inspired to dream big and believe in their own potential. By ensuring that girls have access to education, we are not just educating individuals; we are cultivating the next generation of female leaders and decision-makers who will drive positive change in their communities and beyond.

Economic empowerment

Girls' education is not just about gender equality; it is also about economic empowerment. Studies show that educating girls leads to higher wages, better working conditions, and increased economic opportunities. When girls are educated, they are more likely to invest in their families and communities, breaking the cycle of poverty.

Health and well-being

Educated girls are more likely to make informed decisions about their health and well-being, leading to lower rates of maternal and child mortality. Education also empowers girls to advocate for their rights and access to healthcare, leading to better health outcomes for themselves and their families.

Social and cultural impact

Girls' education has a ripple effect on society and culture. Educated girls are more likely to marry later, have fewer children, and educate their own children, creating a positive cycle of education and empowerment. Additionally, educated girls are more likely to participate in civic and political life, leading to more inclusive and democratic societies.

Girls' education is not just a moral imperative; it is a strategic investment in the future. By prioritising girls' education and seizing the moment, we can create a more inclusive, equitable, and prosperous world for all.

As we look to the future, let us commit to ensuring that every girl has the opportunity to receive a quality education and fulfill her potential. Together, we can build a world where girls' education is not just a dream but a reality for all.

(Authored by Devyani Jaipuria, Pro Vice Chairperson of Delhi Public School, Sector-45, Gurugram, Delhi Public School - Jaipur, and Dharav High School-Jaipur, DPS International - Gurugram. Views are personal)