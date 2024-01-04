List of top 10 research institutions in India as per NIRF Rankings

Using various parameters and a methodology that draws recommendations from the committee set up by the MHRD, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has compared and set a list of top research institutes in the country. The NIRF rankings are based on various parameters along with a methodology that draws recommendations from the committee set up by the MHRD(nirfindia.org)

The parameters used to rank the institutes that stand out for research are:

(i) Quantitative Research (QNR)

(ii) Qualitative Research (QLR)

(iii) Students and Faculty Contribution (SFC)

(iv) Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)

(v) Perception (PR)

The following are the top 10 research institutes in the country according to the NIRF 2023 ranking:

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

IISc, Bengaluru(Hemant Mishra/Mint)

QNR (100) QLR (100) SFC (100) OI (100) Perception (100) 93.55 90.68 75.19 59.23 100

2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

IIT Madras

QNR QLR SFC OI Perception 85.57 90.38 78.65 63.59 91.39

3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

IIT Delhi

QNR QLR SFC OI Perception 79.08 91.08 78.93 70.32 82.14

4. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

IIT Bombay(Arne Hückelheim / Wikimedia Commons)

QNR QLR SFC OI Perception 78.85 87.71 79.24 58.76 74.85

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur(Ambuj Saxena / Wikimedia Commons)

QNR QLR SFC OI Perception 70.18 76.88 77.51 57.44 62.74

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

IIT Kanpur. (HT file)

QNR QLR SFC OI Perception 72.13 72.37 77.82 60.24 64.04

7. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

IIT Roorkee(Sidbij / Wikimedia Commons)

QNR QLR SFC OI Perception 69.29 67.75 72.49 62.80 46.32

8. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

AIIMS Delhi

QNR QLR SFC OI Perception 75.37 67.66 41.99 72.72 75.52

9. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

IIT Guwahati(Vikramjit Kakati / Wikimedia Commons)

QNR QLR SFC OI Perception 68.94 68.24 68.07 58.30 40.92

10. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai

TIFR, Mumbai.(Wikimedia Commons)