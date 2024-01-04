List of top 10 research institutions in India as per NIRF Rankings
Jan 04, 2024 04:23 PM IST
IISc Bengaluru topped the list of top research institutions in the country according to the NIRF 2023 rankings.
Using various parameters and a methodology that draws recommendations from the committee set up by the MHRD, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has compared and set a list of top research institutes in the country.
The parameters used to rank the institutes that stand out for research are:
(i) Quantitative Research (QNR)
(ii) Qualitative Research (QLR)
(iii) Students and Faculty Contribution (SFC)
(iv) Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)
(v) Perception (PR)
The following are the top 10 research institutes in the country according to the NIRF 2023 ranking:
1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru
|QNR (100)
|QLR (100)
|SFC (100)
|OI (100)
|Perception (100)
|93.55
|90.68
|75.19
|59.23
|100
2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|QNR
|QLR
|SFC
|OI
|Perception
|85.57
|90.38
|78.65
|63.59
|91.39
3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|QNR
|QLR
|SFC
|OI
|Perception
|79.08
|91.08
|78.93
|70.32
|82.14
4. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|QNR
|QLR
|SFC
|OI
|Perception
|78.85
|87.71
|79.24
|58.76
|74.85
5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|QNR
|QLR
|SFC
|OI
|Perception
|70.18
|76.88
|77.51
|57.44
|62.74
6. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|QNR
|QLR
|SFC
|OI
|Perception
|72.13
|72.37
|77.82
|60.24
|64.04
7. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|QNR
|QLR
|SFC
|OI
|Perception
|69.29
|67.75
|72.49
|62.80
|46.32
8. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|QNR
|QLR
|SFC
|OI
|Perception
|75.37
|67.66
|41.99
|72.72
|75.52
9. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|QNR
|QLR
|SFC
|OI
|Perception
|68.94
|68.24
|68.07
|58.30
|40.92
10. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai
|QNR
|QLR
|SFC
|OI
|Perception
|70.64
|60.42
|58.36
|66.40
|50.34
