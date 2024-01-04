close_game
close_game
News / Education / Features / List of top 10 research institutions in India as per NIRF Rankings

List of top 10 research institutions in India as per NIRF Rankings

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jan 04, 2024 04:23 PM IST

IISc Bengaluru topped the list of top research institutions in the country according to the NIRF 2023 rankings.

Using various parameters and a methodology that draws recommendations from the committee set up by the MHRD, the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has compared and set a list of top research institutes in the country.

The NIRF rankings are based on various parameters along with a methodology that draws recommendations from the committee set up by the MHRD(nirfindia.org)
The NIRF rankings are based on various parameters along with a methodology that draws recommendations from the committee set up by the MHRD(nirfindia.org)

The parameters used to rank the institutes that stand out for research are:

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

(i) Quantitative Research (QNR)

(ii) Qualitative Research (QLR)

(iii) Students and Faculty Contribution (SFC)

(iv) Outreach and Inclusivity (OI)

(v) Perception (PR)

The following are the top 10 research institutes in the country according to the NIRF 2023 ranking:

1. Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru

IISc, Bengaluru(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
IISc, Bengaluru(Hemant Mishra/Mint)
QNR (100)QLR (100)SFC (100)OI (100)Perception (100)
93.5590.6875.1959.23100

2. Indian Institute of Technology Madras

IIT Madras
IIT Madras
QNR QLRSFCOIPerception
85.5790.3878.6563.5991.39

3. Indian Institute of Technology Delhi

IIT Delhi
IIT Delhi
QNRQLRSFCOIPerception
79.0891.0878.9370.3282.14

4. Indian Institute of Technology Bombay

IIT Bombay(Arne Hückelheim / Wikimedia Commons)
IIT Bombay(Arne Hückelheim / Wikimedia Commons)
QNRQLRSFCOIPerception
78.8587.7179.2458.7674.85

5. Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur

IIT Kharagpur(Ambuj Saxena / Wikimedia Commons)
IIT Kharagpur(Ambuj Saxena / Wikimedia Commons)
QNRQLRSFCOIPerception
70.1876.8877.5157.4462.74

6. Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur

IIT Kanpur. (HT file)
IIT Kanpur. (HT file)
QNRQLRSFCOIPerception
72.1372.3777.8260.2464.04

7. Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee

IIT Roorkee(Sidbij / Wikimedia Commons)
IIT Roorkee(Sidbij / Wikimedia Commons)
QNRQLRSFCOIPerception
69.2967.7572.4962.8046.32

8. All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

AIIMS Delhi
AIIMS Delhi
QNRQLRSFCOIPerception
75.3767.6641.9972.7275.52

9. Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati

IIT Guwahati(Vikramjit Kakati / Wikimedia Commons)
IIT Guwahati(Vikramjit Kakati / Wikimedia Commons)
QNRQLRSFCOIPerception
68.9468.2468.0758.3040.92

10. Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai

TIFR, Mumbai.(Wikimedia Commons)
TIFR, Mumbai.(Wikimedia Commons)
QNRQLRSFCOIPerception
70.6460.4258.3666.4050.34
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out