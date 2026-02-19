Every year, India adds roughly 1.5 million engineering graduates to its workforce pipeline. At the same time, the industries that are absorbing this talent have become more specialised and automated. Over the past decade, structured employability assessments have shown that about half of graduates meet immediate industry standards at entry level. The proportion narrows further in advanced design functions and deep-technology product roles, where applied problem-solving and systems integration are essential from day one. This is not a question of access to engineering education. It is a question of how effectively that education translates into operational capability. National Science Day: Why India’s Engineers Must Learn Through Making, Not Memorisation

Yet, across many engineering programs, theory often replaces experimentation. Students master numerical problems. They prepare thoroughly for examinations designed around structured answers. By graduation, many have solved hundreds of textbook exercises, but built very little.

This is not a failure of students. They respond rationally to the incentives placed before them. If assessment rewards memory, memory will dominate effort.

The tension has been building quietly. Industry now deploys tools and workflows on timelines measured in quarters. Academic revision, by design, moves through layered approvals and regulatory cycles. What this creates is more than a lag. It creates a misalignment between how students are trained and how technology is deployed.

Recruiters often notice the gap first. Candidates can explain a system with clarity and walk through theoretical models step by step. The hesitation appears when the problem stops being structured. The hiring filters narrow to those who demonstrate applied competence from the outset. Compensation reflects that distinction. So does onboarding time, role allocation, and project exposure. What begins as a statistic on employability gradually shapes career trajectory. Readiness is no longer an academic metric; it becomes a differentiator in opportunity.

The question, then, is not whether students are capable. It is whether the method of training reflects the way real problems unfold.

C. V. Raman did not start his investigation of light scattering with a prepared response and look for confirmation. He started with observation, tested it with experiments, challenged his own beliefs, and let the facts inform his interpretation. Insight emerged from the act of testing, not from rehearsal. Engineering education, if it is to produce graduates prepared for complexity, must restore that order.

Outcome-Based Education frameworks and accreditation standards have begun to shift the conversation. When institutions are required to demonstrate measurable programme outcomes, not just syllabus completion, assessment logic changes. Justifying evaluation systems that privilege recall over design, integration, and troubleshooting becomes tougher. The policy direction is clear; implementation remains uneven.

In response, some institutions have restructured industry–academia cohorts around live technical problem statements drawn from operating environments. Capstone projects now begin earlier in the program and extend across semesters. Faculty now require multiple design iterations, extending review cycles rather than accepting a single terminal submission. When experimentation begins in the first year rather than the final semester, iteration becomes natural rather than corrective.

When students build a circuit, a structural model, a control system, or a prototype, they encounter resistance. Components fail, assumptions break, costs escalate, and time compresses, making the students revise and negotiate trade-offs.

Iteration during project delivery exposes failures at an early stage when the risks are low and reflection is available. Institutions with greater administrative freedom have, in certain circumstances, implemented these changes faster by changing credit arrangements, updating schedules, making investments in faculty development, and rewriting assessment methods to reflect applied competence.

Repeated exposure to incomplete information does something that theory alone cannot. Students gain the capacity to balance trade-offs such as speed vs dependability, performance versus durability, and efficiency versus cost. That weighing eventually becomes automatic.

India’s ambitions in advanced manufacturing, clean energy systems, artificial intelligence, and infrastructure modernisation will depend less on the volume of graduates and more on their ability to operate within complexity. It determines how India designs, builds, and adapts in the decades ahead.

(This article is written by Dr. Kirti Avishek,​ Associate Dean Infrastructure and Planning, BIT Mesra)