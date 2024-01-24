Struggling to improve your writing speed? Here are 5 quick ways to enhance your pace of writing this examination season!

Imagine you are sitting in the examination hall and have to complete a 100-mark question paper within three hours. Your answers must be precise and correct, and at the same time, you have to ensure that you attempt every question within the stipulated time. Learn the art of improving your writing speed with these five easy steps. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

This is where an individual with good writing speed is at an advantageous spot. It goes without saying that writing speed plays a pivotal role in any examination as it helps you to keep up with time, particularly during examinations where the hours are limited. Writing effectively with speed also enhances the performance of students.

Now, how do you improve your speed of writing? Are there easy ways to do it? The answer is yes! Improving writing speed is not a hard task at all. In this article, we will look at the five easiest and unique ways of improving your writing speed as suggested by experts from the field.

1. Inculcating the practice of writing daily

The first step to improving your writing speed is to inculcate the practice of writing regularly. When you are studying a topic, make it a habit of writing about it each time you do your revision, instead of simply memorizing it. This will not only help you to learn about the topic faster but also aid you in writing effectively with speed on the day of your exam. Aroopa D. Patgiri, a retired Principal of a government-affiliated school in Assam, said, “I always encourage students to write while they learn as I strongly believe that practice of writing yields fruitful results at the time of the exams. I have seen that most students answer each question well during exams when they write while learning.”

2. The 'right' pen saves the day

Believe it or not, the kind of pen you use plays a key role when it comes to improving your speed of writing. Ballpoint pens or Gel pens, for instance, are two types of pens that most teachers recommend to their students when it comes to writing neatly. Piya Sarma, a teacher at the Royal Global School, Guwahati, said, “I have seen a stark difference between students who use ballpoint pens and those who use fountain pens to write in examinations. I usually encourage students to use ballpoint pens as the ink dries up faster and the paper does not get messy when they are writing fast.”

3. A proper back position

Another significant trick to improve your writing speed is to have a good posture of the back. According to teachers, when students write with their backs straight, they tend to write faster than those who lean and write. Moreover, this also helps in reducing the instances of shoulder and back cramps while sitting for hours in the examination hall.

4. Smaller-sized words

If your handwriting is mostly large, you may consider reducing the size of the words. Students who have smaller-sized handwriting are likely to write faster than their counterparts, academics claim. According to Dr Sangeeta Goswami, a retired subject teacher of English, smaller handwriting enables students to write the answers quickly yet correctly, thereby helping them to proceed to the next question faster. She said, “Students who have larger handwriting often find it difficult to keep up with the time. Although their answers may be correct, they may struggle to keep track of the time. This has been a common factor with most students.”

5. A regular wrist exercise

Did you know that a few wrist workout techniques can go a long way in helping you improve your writing speed? Well, according to trainers, wrist exercises are very important and have multiple benefits – one of them being the enhancement of writing speed. Chanakya Kashyap, a fitness trainer said, “Students who are looking to improve their writing speed must make it a habit of doing wrist exercises daily as it not only makes the hand and fingers flexible but also reduces the pain that may arise from writing for a sufficient number of hours.”

“Some of the common exercise tips for the wrist are finger stretching, fist making, and pressing a sponge ball, among others,” adds Chanakya.