First centralized question paper system introduced in Tripura’s 4,500 govt schools

Total 4,500 Tripura government and its aided schools on Saturday underwent examination, for the first time in the state, with a centralized question paper. Students of Class 3 to 9 gave the exams in their respective schools, said Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) is monitoring the centralized question paper system.

“This is the half-yearly examinations started from today. The examination began with English paper. Students of Class 3, 4 and 5 gave their exams from 9 AM. The rest students of Class 6,7,8 and 9 written their exams from 1 PM. This is for the first time in the state’s history, exams with centralized question paper has been started across 4,500 government and its aided schools,” Education minister Ratan Lal Nath told the media at Civil Secretariat this evening.

Giving reasons for introducing centralized question paper system, Nath said that the initiative was taken to make students able to answer all questions on their own.

“There will be syllabus but the students need to study every single subject hard to answer all questions on their own. This is called intellect and that’s why, we took this initiative. There will be uniformity in conducting examinations in all the schools through this centralized question paper system. We are hopeful of positive outcome,” said Nath.

After coming to power, the BJP-IPFT government introduced NCERT syllabus in the government schools for the first time. The government had also conducted baseline survey under the programme ‘Notun Disha’ (a new direction) across the state from February 25 this year to assess learning levels of students from Class 3 to 8.

3,16,611 lakh students out of total 3,20,936 , had participated in the evaluation programme throughout the state.

The survey report found that 81 percent students can’t solve division problems while 46% students find difficulty in subtraction. Even 800 students from eighth standard could not identify ‘11’ in digits,

Sixty percent Tripura school students studying in fifth standard and thirty six percent eighth standard students could not read second standard’s Bengali textbook.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 13:06 IST