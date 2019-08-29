Fit India Movement: UGC urges affiliated colleges, universities to participate

education

Updated: Aug 29, 2019

Bringing the focus on fitness amongst the youth, the University Grants Commission (UGC) recently shared a circular on their website, urging affiliated colleges and universities to participate in the ‘Fit India Movement’. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching this programme in Delhi today.

As part of the movement, universities and colleges have been asked to make efforts to better the health and well-being of their students, teaching as well as non-teaching staff and achieve physical fitness, mental strength and emotional equanimity.

“The Fit India movement helps take the nation forward on the path of fitness and wellness and it provides a unique and exciting opportunity to work towards a healthier India,” said the circular released by UGC recently.

Today, colleges have been requested to make arrangements for live viewing of the launch of the movement by PM Modi. “Every person should pledge and attempt to walk 10,000 steps on August 29 and follow it up in his/her daily routine,” states the circular. It further requests higher education institutes to implement an Institutional Fitness Plan, incorporating sport/exercise/physical exercise to incorporate fitness into the daily routine of all staff and students.

UGC has further requested for colleges to share information regarding number of staff and students participating in the live viewing of the launch of the movement, along with pictures of the event on the University Activity Monitoring Portal of the UGC today itself.

First Published: Aug 29, 2019