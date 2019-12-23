Five ways to deal with stress during NEET preparation

education

Updated: Dec 23, 2019

The time has come to turn your dreams into reality. The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 date, May 3, has been announced. You are aware that NEET is among the most competitive exams and the success rate is a mere 15 percent. Your mind is focused on those 180 questions and 720 marks. Will you make it, you wonder. You think of the four marks for every question and worry about the minus one for every wrong answer. That 50 percentile, which is the cut off for the unreserved category and 40 percentile for the reserved category looms large.

All we can tell you is to stay calm and carry on! Don’t let stress get the better of you. There are ways to deal with the stress and crack your NEET question papers.

1. Set a timetable and follow it

One way to beat stress is to stay disciplined. Set a timetable for each subject and stick to it, no matter what. Setting a timetable doesn’t mean you factor in all hours of the day for your studies. Assess how many hours you need for each subject and ear-mark time accordingly. Make space for breaks in the timetable as well. Taking breaks keeps your mind well-rested and allows you to internalize all that you have studied.

2. Check your preparedness by taking a mock exam

The best way to beat the anxiety of the exam is to take a mock exam that lets you experience how the real deal is! There’s MyNEET to help you get an idea of how the NEET experience will be. Much like a flight simulator that lets aspiring pilots practice what they have learned. MyNEET is conducted at 400 centers across the country, and the difficulty level of questions matches that of NEET. Every aspect, from physical test centres, invigilation, and dress code are aligned with NEET. The only difference is that while NEET is a written exam, MyNEET is an online exam conducted in the test centre. The mock exam is ideal for students who find it stressful to perform in an exam setting although they are well prepared. Taking the mock exam will boost your confidence and give you a chance to make any course corrections during your preparation.

3. Meditate, read, or pursue your hobby

Now that you have cracked the mock exam, take some time out to relax. You can meditate, read, sing or take up your favourite hobby to de-stress. Your mind and body need to get some down-time. Preparing for a high-stakes exam includes giving yourself some space to process all that you have studied and that means taking up some fun activity. Meditating for even 10 minutes daily helps you focus and stay in the present. Any activity you are passionate about teaches you mindfulness and staying inflow.

4. Get enough sleep

Don’t compromise on your sleep. Everyone needs a set number of hours so make sure you get enough of them. Sleep helps your mind get that much-needed reset, and also allows you to stay alert while studying during the day. When you are well-rested, you are more likely to perform better on D-day. Going to the exam bleary-eyed and with weeks of sleeplessness can only hamper your chances.

5. Maintain a balanced diet and exercise regimen

Preparing for a crucial exam means paying special attention to a good diet and exercise regimen. Exercise regularly to get the endorphins going in your brain — it could be a gym session, yoga or running — take it up regularly to stay energetic and active. Also, refrain from bingeing on junk food when you are stressed; eat a healthy balanced meal and drink enough water. Don’t load up on caffeinated drinks just to stay awake, because they leave you anxious and stressed later. Include plenty of fresh produce and nuts to beat stress. You are going to be a doctor, and you should know best that compromising on a balanced diet will hamper your chances.

Preparing for NEET is fraught with challenges and distractions, and self-doubts. It helps to follow the five tips to beat your stress. It also helps to learn from experiences of students who took up NEET exams in the past.

Take the case of Saurabh Sharma, who took the NEET exam in 2019. He recalls how even though he thought he had prepared well, he had anxiety issues — he had not performed to his potential during his boards too because the stress in the exam hall led him to forget answers. He wishes he had taken a mock exam that would mimic the real exam conditions so that he would be better prepared when NEET came along. He did score 636, but was hoping for a score in the 680 range.

Anurag, who wrote his NEET exam in 2018, now studying at KIMS, Bangalore, said his biggest challenge was immense pressure from family, and the resulting stress. He was afraid of letting them down. He wishes he had the option of a mock exam that would tell him where he stood and give him confidence before the big day, so he could have performed better.

Steer clear of the stresses or low-confidence spells; just opt for the mock exam, follow the tips to de-stress, and you will soon have a NEET score to be proud of!