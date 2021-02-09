Focus, discipline, hardwork are mantras of success, IPS officer tells students
Focus, discipline, hardwork and perseverance are the mantras of success, senior IPS officer Ingit Pratap Singh told students of schools here during an interaction on Monday.
The interaction was part of a Delhi government programme under which Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) aspirants in schools in the city get a chance to interact with young Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) officers every month.
Officers share their experiences, strategies and insights to help students prepare and develop a better understanding of the UPSC exam.
"Each time you fail, you have to keep working. You cannot give up. If one door is closed, knock on the other. There are four mantras for success which everyone should follow - focus, discipline, hardwork and perseverance," said Singh, who is the Deputy Commissioner Police for South West, during the second session of the second edition of the interaction series.
Seventy-five students from Classes 9-12 attended the interaction in person while more than 10,000 students participated in it on YouTube.
Singh shared his career journey during which he joined the armed forces and had to leave it thrice due to medical conditions, to finally becoming an IPS officer.
He stressed on the importance of choosing subjects one is interested in and being as passionate about the preparation as one is about cracking the exam.
"One should not have superficial knowledge; having in-depth knowledge is of utmost importance," Singh said.
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia also joined the interaction at the Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Rouse Avenue and exhorted students to follow their dream with passion.
"One should not study for just marks, one should study to learn. That way, study never seems like a burden. Along with knowledge and skills, one should be passionate about their dreams," Sisodia said.
