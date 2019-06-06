Focus on sports at Hansraj College

The name Hansraj College reminds many of a man who went on to be one of the most successful actor, businessman and icon — Shahrukh Khan.

However, not many know that over the years the college has worked on its sports infrastructure — particularly its shooting range, set up in 2000.

Its alumnus Shreyasi Singh won gold in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games and silver at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, both in double trap. Another alumnus, Ankur Mittal won gold at the World Championships in Changwon last year, and a bronze at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast. Last year, they were conferred the Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in sports.

Several other shooters like Akhil Sheron, Abhishek Verma and Ismeet Singh have made their mark in national and international sporting events.

“The Hansraj administration is sports-friendly, which leads to good infrastructure and support,” said Shreyasi Singh, who graduated from the college in 2012. “We were never asked to miss our sports competitions because of our classes or examinations. If we gave prior notice, our internal examinations were rescheduled as per our convenience.” She also added that players at junior-level got the support needed from the college to decide if they want to pursue full-time sports or choose a different career option.

This year, the college is offering around 36 seats under the sports quota category, which includes shooting, badminton, table tennis, basketball, football, archery, squash, chess, and tennis. In addition, the college also has various other sports teams including korfball, diving, and swimming.

“We have the only electronic shooting range in the Delhi University along with two Sius scoring system which cost us around Rs 2.5 lakh each,” said Rama Sharma, principal of the college.

MP Sharma, the convener of the sports committee, explained that the system helps students in taking stock of their aim. “There is a laptop attached to the system and the student taking a shot can see the exact details of the shot on a map,” he said.

Geetakshi Dixit, an international-level shooter who graduated with an Economics degree from the college last year, said she chose Hansraj as “it had a shooting range which none of the other DU colleges had: it was more functional and better standard range.”

She was the Junior National Champion and senior runner-up in the 59th National Shooting Championship (2015) and won a team bronze medal at Junior World Cup 2016.

“They have an Olympic-standard targets in that eight-laned range which no other DU college has,” she said. “For college students, having an access to your sport in your college makes it easy for students to train and study.”

