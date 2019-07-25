e-paper
Thursday, Jul 25, 2019

Ghaziabad schools, colleges to remain closed till July 30: District Magistrate

In view of heavy inflow of kanwarias (Shiv devotees) in the city, the District Magistrate (DM), here on Thursday, ordered closure of all educational institutions in the district till July 30.

education Updated: Jul 25, 2019 19:13 IST

IANS, Ghaziabad
In view of heavy inflow of kanwarias (Shiv devotees) in the city, the District Magistrate (DM), here on Thursday, ordered closure of all educational institutions in the district till July 30. (HT file)

In view of heavy inflow of kanwarias (Shiv devotees) in the city, the District Magistrate (DM), here on Thursday, ordered closure of all educational institutions in the district till July 30.

In his order Ghaziabad DM Ajay Shankar Pandey said all schools, including primary, intermediate, recognised by CBSE and ICSE boards, and all colleges, including ngineering, management and medical, must remain closed from July 25 to July 30.

The copies of the order have been sent to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs), Division Information Officers (DIOs), directors and principals of all educational institutions as well as media houses for free publication.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Jul 25, 2019 19:13 IST

